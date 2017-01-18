Second fire doused at Domtar’s Kamloops pulp mill

Kamloops Fire Rescue responded to a small industrial fire Tuesday night at the Domtar pulp mill on Mission Flats Road.

Platoon Capt. Jeff Bell said the call came in at about 9 p.m. to respond to a fire at the steam plant. Domtar’s own emergency response crew was on scene quickly in response to the blaze.

It started when oil from a line sprayed on a hot steam pipe, causing ignition. Surrounding insulation subsequently caught fire. There was minimal damage and no injuries. Bell said the city crew was on scene for about 45 minutes.

Investigators were also at the mill Wednesday morning.

Fire department officials have also completed an investigation of a larger fire on Jan. 4 at the pulp mill.

While it was originally thought to have resulted from dust build-up, investigator Ray Webster said the fire started when welding sparks were thrown farther by an industrial heater toward a wall. Some wood fibre was present in the steel-clad walls and caught fire.

“Their [emergency response] program worked perfectly,” Webster said.