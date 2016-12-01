Second-warmest November on record — but Old Man Winter is coming to Kamloops

Second-warmest November on record — but Old Man Winter is coming to...

Last month was the warmest November in a century and the second-warmest on record.

“We were five degrees above seasonal norm,” Environment Canada meteorologist Ross Macdonald said.

The near-record for the month, behind only 1899 (records start in 1895), was driven by the first 14 days of the month, all of which hit double-digit highs.

In a normal November, temperatures reach the double-digits on five to six days in total.

Rainfall, at about 19 millimetres, was near normal.

HOW MILD WAS NOVEMBER?

The normal average high for the month is 2.1 C. November 2016 registerd an average high of 7.5 C,

just shy of the record average high of 7.9 C in 1899.

Last month had 14 days with double-digit

temperatures, incuding a high of 21.5 C on Nov. 8,

which was warmer than 11 days in July and August.

Macdonald said so-called Pineapple Express weather systems from the South Pacific lashed the Coast and Vancouver Island in early November, but brought only warm air to the Interior.

A record was set Nov. 8 in Kamloops, when the mercury soared to 21.5 C, which was warmer than 11 days in July and August.

But all that warm weather is about to end as the calendar turns to December, with snow expected to fall and stick to the valley bottom in Kamloops today.

“The story going forward, for the first week and into next week, we’ll see the first push of Arctic air through the province,” Macdonald said.

By early to midweek, he said, “we’ll struggle to get to -4 C or -5 C.”

On Wednesday, Environment Canada forecasts the daytime high to reach only -8 C.

The winter of 2016/2017 follows last year’s strong El Nino phenomenon, which brought mild temperatures for a second year.

Macdonald said the signals this year are less certain, but the long-term outlook is for near-normal winter temperatures.