The secret falls of Wells Gray

With 39 named and countless unnamed waterfalls trickling down the mountains in its boundaries, Wells Gray Park has earned its nickname: Canada’s Waterfalls Park. Triple Decker Falls is one of the named falls. It is lesser-known and less visited, despite the fact it’s the first falls you come to as you drive up the main road into the park.

There is no sign indicating the trailhead. Unless you know it’s there, you would easily pass it by.

I heard about it during my hike to Trophy Mountain. I met a fellow hiker who told gave me directions to the secret trailhead.

On my next visit to Wells Gray, I was determined to see the falls. My two hiking buddies and I did just that. At the end of a long day of hiking, we stopped and took the 500-metre trail down the hill to the falls. They are gorgeous, at 60 metres high. From there, we returned to the car; however, a trail continues on.

The River Trail is a seven-kilometre one-way hike that takes you past volcanic and river formations. You see amazing bluffs, natural land bridges, waterfalls and river features. It ends at the end of Dutch Lake Road. It is recommended you park a vehicle on each end of the trail.

HOW TO GET THERE:

From Kamloops, drive to Clearwater. At the traffic circle, drive up Clearwater Valley Road, the main road into Wells Gray Park. Farther up the road, you will see a small pullout on the left with a sign that says “Woodlot license No. 301.” Parking is available and you will see the trailhead.

Teresa Cline is a local travel writer. For more, go online to teresathetraveler.com.