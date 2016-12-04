Secret Santa wants your help in gifting seniors

The Centre for Seniors Information is collecting donations for its Secret Santa project for low-income, high-risk seniors.

Trees are located at London Drugs downtown, Your Independent Grocer on the North Shore and Sahali Mall, all bearing gift-suggestion tags.

Donations are also being collected at the Centre for Seniors Information in the Brock Shopping Centre, at All-Aboard Games, 238 Lansdowne St. downtown, at Schoening Funeral Service, Seymour Street and Fifth Avenue downtown, and at First Memorial Funeral Services, 8-177 Tranquille Rd. on the North Shore.

Among suggestions for donations are shampoo, lotion, soap, razors, socks, coffee, gift cards, kitchen items, scarves, slippers, gloves, books, coffee mugs, picture frames, large-piece puzzles, crossword books and bath products.