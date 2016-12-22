Security training for aboriginals

A Shuswap educational group will provide training for aboriginal security personnel at construction sites — including pipelines — through a new federal-provincial program.

The Secwepemc Cultural Education Society will run a basic security-training program for aboriginal people.

The program will run from March to May

“The training project will prepare participants for jobs as security guards on pipeline construction, major projects and other construction-related sites,” said a statement from the province.

That will include Kinder Morgan’s proposed Trans Mountain pipeline, which is a partner in the program.

The program will train up to 70 people in Kamloops, Merritt and Chilliwack.