Seeking shelter leads to shelter in prison

A carpenter and crystal meth addict who broke into a transit exchange lunchroom so he could get shelter for the night will spend a year in jail and another year on a curfew as part of his sentencing for a string of crimes.

David Chales was sentenced Monday in provincial court after pleading guilty to charges including forcible entry of the transit building, break and enter into the camera shop, possession of stolen property, possession of break-in tools and possession of stolen credit cards.

Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said Chales’ most recent problems started on Jan. 4 when RCMP responded to an alarm at a commercial building on Tranquille Road.

Chales and another man were arrested nearby.

RCMP found a number of camera bodies and lenses in his possession.

Potestio said about $2,600 worth of gear was missing and a glass door was smashed to gain entry.

Chales was released and later charged.

On April 3, a bus driver opened the small lunchroom building at the downtown transit exchange to find Chales sitting inside, rolling a cigarette.

Potestio said Chales told the driver “he didn’t do any damage and was just looking for a place to sleep.”

Chales admitted to picking the lock to gain entry.

He was arrested and police found stolen credit cards and break-and-enter tools in his possession.

RCMP found stolen credit cards in Chales’ possession on another occasion.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching a number of court orders

Defence lawyer Richard Kaiser said Chales is a carpenter who moved from Quebec to B.C., where he started his own company.

Kaiser said Chales ran into economic problems four years ago, a financial problem that led to drugs and addiction.

“Crystal meth has been the demise of his existence,” Kaiser said.

He has 13 criminal convictions, including eight for property offences.

Judge Stella Frame sentenced Chales to slightly more than a year in jail, taking into consideration the approximately three months he has already spent in prison.

After release, he will be bound by an evening curfew.