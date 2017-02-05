Seems like amateur hour when planning hospital parkade

Editor:

What amazes me most about the Royal Inland Hospital parkade issues is that this is not the first parkade in the world, built by a rookie.

It was built directly, or with oversight, by dozens of people from a variety of educational and experiential backgrounds, with a plethora of paper qualifications and access to plan information on hundreds or thousands of other parkades.

Do none of them know how big a pickup truck is? Did nobody speak up when they saw that and other issues? If someone did, were they not heard?

On to the next taxpayer-funded fiasco.

Tom Rankin

Kamloops