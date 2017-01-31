Seized items returned to Kamloops gym owner; lawyer argues ‘unlawful’ and ‘egregious’ actions by police

Police will return items seized earlier this month during a high-profile raid of a North Shore gym — a search described by the lawyer for the business owner as “egregious” and “unlawful.”

Heavily armed Kamloops Mounties and RCMP tactical officers descended on Heavy Metal Gym on Jan. 13.

According to City of Kamloops licensing documents, the gym is owned by Konaam Shirzad — described in the past as a co-founder of the Red Scorpions gang last decade.

Jeremy Jensen, Shirzad’s lawyer, said police found nothing incriminating at the gym and alleged police were specifically forbidden from seizing what they did.

Jensen said investigators made off with computers and other office equipment.

“The things they seized, they were not lawfully entitled to seize them,” he said.

“There are obviously significant privacy issues at play when a computer is seized, which makes the unlawful seizure even more egregious.”

Jensen filed an application in Kamloops provincial court last week to have the seized items returned. He abandoned that application on Monday when prosecutors agreed to return the items.

Jensen said he has not been provided by prosecutors a list of items seized. But, he said, everything he asked to have returned is being returned.

Kamloops Mounties refused to comment on the seizure or the items being returned.

“The RCMP does not confirm or deny details of investigations unless there is an investigational or public safety need,” said a statement provided to KTW by Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“Specific details about any investigation only become known when that investigation results in charges being laid by Crown counsel.”

Shirzad said Heavy Metal Gym continues to operate at 145 Briar Ave.

“The gym has been open the whole time,” he told KTW.

“It was never closed. It is not closed. People should feel free to come here. The only thing to fear is the police and their over-reaction.”

Shirzad told KTW police did not find anything illegal in his gym because he is no longer part of the lifestyle that landed him behind bars last decade.

“My past got brought up, but I’ve been doing a lot of good lately,” Shirzad said.

Police said at a press conference following the raid that the operation was linked to a traffic stop and drug seizure earlier that day and was also connected to a search of a Sahali home.

Charges could still be coming for an unidentified man arrested in relation to the traffic stop.

As to the reported traffic stop, drug seizure and search of a Sahali home police say precipitated the assault on his gym, Shirzad replied: “I don’t know anything about any of that.”