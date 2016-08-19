Self-checkouts hard to use, cause job loss

Editor:

Having just returned from what should have been a quick trip to Safeway on Fortune Drive — that turned into a lengthy wait at the only open checkout alongside several other frustrated shoppers — I feel compelled to express my opinion on the self checkouts being forced on shoppers in many stores.

These are a way for companies to reduce labour costs and make more profit.

We are doing the work of paid employees by using these self checkouts with no benefit to the customer.

Many people also find them difficult and frustrating to use.

The more they are utilized by shoppers, the more employees will lose their jobs, causing a ripple effect.

More people will be unemployed or underemployed.

Mick Jackman

Kamloops