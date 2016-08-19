Self-checkouts hard to use, cause job loss

Editor:
Having just returned from what should have been a quick trip to Safeway on Fortune Drive — that turned into a lengthy wait at the only open checkout alongside several other frustrated shoppers — I feel compelled to express my opinion on the self checkouts being forced on shoppers in many stores.
These are a way for companies to reduce labour costs and make more profit.
We are doing the work of paid employees by using these self checkouts with no benefit to the customer.
Many people also find them difficult and frustrating to use.
The more they are utilized by shoppers, the more employees will lose their jobs, causing a ripple effect.
More people will be unemployed or underemployed.
Mick Jackman
Kamloops
1. I love the self checkouts, no snarky clerks, and they are quick.easy to use. You have to be exceptionally dense if you can’t use one.
There is usually a staff member nearby to help out if you get into difficulties. I like these self checks for a few items. it saves time. I asked at a local store if anyone had lost their job as a result of these and was told no.
I like them too, especially if I have a small number of items. But I have never come across a snarky clerk. Maybe just grouchy people do.
Grouchy –
You’re missing the point here.
They mean job losses.
Just as the ‘use the ATM’s/ online banking’ mean jobs lost in the banking business.
Where are all these workers to go once their jobs no longer exist ?
The more we ‘advance’, the more unemployed there are.
Mick is right.
Less people working = less people shopping.
Hence the trickle down effect.
So, when you read headlines stating 250 people (for example), have lost their jobs,
you can add several others will follow.
So this isn’t just about people being able to use the technology,
it’s about having the choice to refuse it, and keep local people working,
and local money changing hands, as well as keeping others employed as well.
Think about that the next time you use any of the self-serve services.
Yeah, but having people employed artificially (i.e. keeping their jobs even when it can be automated) isn’t the right answer in my opinion. Privatizing the profits of such automation so that only a few people benefit from this is worst. How about implementing a Guaranteed minimum income, and paying it off by taxing the corporations a bit more than we are are. As more and more jobs are being automated, and believe me they will be, it is all the more important to make sure all the wealth does gets concentrated to a few at the top.
I remember when the old Bank of BC (4th & Vic) went to their shiny new cash machine. When I went to the counter to make a withdrawal, she told me that if I had a card, I could do this at the machine. I said…what about your job, then ?….no answer…lol. With moves like this…driver-less cars etc…where will all the unskilled / semi-skilled people work in the near future ? It ain’t gonna be pretty. Those advocating for a $15 an hour minimum wage will find out that most small businesses will also look at ways to cut staff and costs…thereby denying even those a job, right ? Self-serving opposition politicians and the BC Fed however, just LOVE playing with OPM. ( other people’s money )
That’s the argument made everytime they raise the minimum wage “people will loose their jobs”. the 50 year unemployment average in BC is 7.2% in 2016 we are below that average at 6.8% – pretty sure there have been a few wage increases in the last 50 years.
actually, in 1986 the highest year of minimum wage workers (over 1 million workers) across canada also had a 9.2% unemployment rate. paying peanuts doesn’t make jobs.
When they give me a 10% discount for using self check theen I might use them. you can’t go through with discounted items so no good anyways. Or as the broke students found out. you can buy expensive fruit and check it through as bananas or scan every second item. One store removed them after a couple months due to massive losses. (a walmart).
They do not pay taxes or contribute to the local economy. I refuse to use them.
When I have only two or three items and the line-up at the cashier is six deep, all of whom have 15 to 20 items, I appreciate having the self check out station. Regarding the loss of jobs, indeed this may happen to a few people; however, and I don’t wish to minimize the unemployment difficulty as I have experienced it myself, it is life that technology has replaced human labour. People will move on and find new employment….this situation is called frictional unemployment, and has been around since the dawn of time…what happened to the livery stable workers and horseshoe jobs with the advent of the automobile, or to the telephone operator as technology moved on?
Peter S –
‘Regarding the loss of jobs, indeed this may happen to a few people’
‘People will move on and find new employment’
Seriously ?
Do you not realize just how many locals can/are losing their jobs to machines ?
Where, might I ask, are they to find new employment ?
As people lose their livelyhoods, they are pushed either into a food bank/’swellfare’ situation, or forced to move away.
Neither way helps our local economy.
People have to stand up for each other.
Help your neighbour/friend/relative/yourself keep their job.
Spend an extra few minutes in a line-up.
And don’t use the machines.
a) Do you even know what frictional unemployment is? I do.
b) Have you ever worked as an employment counsellor? I have.
c) Have you ever put on Creative Job Search Techniques programs to hundreds of people? I have.
d) Have you ever assisted and referred hundreds of people who have lost jobs to new employment? I have.
e) Do you know what the current unemployment rate in B.C. is? Do you know what percentage of this is frictional, seasonal or structural? I do.
f) Have you ever referred people to retraining, on the job, or in vocational schools? I have.
g) If you are so against using self-check out machines, why are you using a computer, or do you think that absolutely no jobs were lost with the advent of the computer and people had to move on to other jobs? Following your “logic” you helped to put them out of work by buying a computer.