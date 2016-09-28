Senator Greene Raine sets sights on fast-food sponsorship

If a bill introduced by Conservative Sen. Nancy Greene Raine becomes law, the familiar branding of fast-food companies, including McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Tim Hortons, won’t be featured on the jerseys of youth soccer and hockey players.

A ban on advertising snacks and soft drinks in children’s sports is just one aspect of a new bill introduced by Greene Raine in the Senate, where it was given first reading Tuesday.

The bill flows from a Senate report, Obesity in Canada, released in March.

The bill bans what Greene Raine calls “manipulative marketing” of food and beverages to kids.

Reached by telephone yesterday in Ottawa, Greene Raine said her goal is to turn around the trend of increasing childhood obesity. A study for a Senate committee found rates of childhood obesity in Canada have tripled since 1980.

The Child Health Protection Act would change the existing Food and Drug Act laws on labelling, packaging and advertising to ban it “in a manner that is directed primarily at children.”

Children, in the bill, are defined as under 13 years of age.

“Today kids are asking, ‘Can I have this? Can I have this?’ — and they get it,” she said.

Bills introduced from the Senate rarely become law, but Greene Raine can point to her own bill passed into law proclaiming National Health and Fitness Day in June.

She said a similar private member’s bill was introduced in the House of Commons by an NDP member

several years ago.

She expects support for her latest bill across party lines.

The bill is backed by the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, the Childhood Obesity Foundation and the Stop Marketing to Kids Coalition.

Quebec already has similar law that stood up to legal challenges in appeal courts.

Greene Raine said the bill would affect everything from cartoon characters on breakfast cereal boxes to advertising on television and online.

The bill would also see a ‘ for companies to withdraw marketing and sponsorships for children’s sports.

In Kamloops, that is typically seen with McDonald’s and Wendy’s restaurants sponsorships in soccer.

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Conservative MP Cathy McLeod said she agrees with the principle of not advertising directly to children, noting in an email message “many of us remember the compelling ‘Trix are for Kids’ slogan.”

But McLeod wants to hear argument and evidence on other measures.

“I look forward to the debate and evidence regarding some of the other measures included, for example the role of industry and the sponsorship of sports teams,” she said.

Keith Liddiard, executive director of the Kamloops Youth Soccer Association, estimated sponsorships from all companies, including the fast-food giants, brings in about $100,000 a year in revenue to his association. Without it, the cost is passed directly to parents, he said.

“They’ve been longtime sponsors for many years,” Liddiard said of Wendy’s and McDonald’s. “That involves a cash infusion for the program.”

The league presents a sponsorship package to advertisers. For Wendy’s that translates into its logo on the front of jerseys for players in U5 to U10 divisions. In the U11 year, the logo changes to McDonald’s.

“It’s easy to get money from fast-food restaurants,” Greene-Raine said. “They’re the first ones calling at your door . . . There will be a time [if the bill passes into law] when that would disappear.”