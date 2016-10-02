Senator’s focus on childhood obesity off-base

Editor:

Sen. Nancy Greene Raines wants to delete advertising from the jerseys of sports clubs to stop obesity (‘Senator Greene Raine sets sights on fast-food sponsorship,’ Sept. 28).

I’ve read some pretty stupid statements made by politicians over the years, but this one from Raines I’m hanging in my Hall of Shame.

Does Raines or any other senator have nothing better to do than to concentrate on sports advertising as the culprit to obesity? Where is her research? Taking away such sponsorship only damages recreation culture within a community that depends on such support.

It will not stop the parents taking their kids to McDonald’s, Wendy’s or Subway.

Teaching parents may be a good place to start in the work on ending obesity. Bringing families up to a proper living wage so they can make better food choices may be a good place to start. I’m not going to debate the issue here as it is extensive.

What Raines is planning as legislation is simply ludicrous. I remember a day when we didn’t have food banks. Now we have an industry with societies and executive directors and boards, etc.

Instead of attacking the end of the line, I think we need to concentrate on what can be done at the beginning of the procession — not only around food, but thinking also of the stress our youth are carrying.

Dennis Paget

Kamloops