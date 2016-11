The senior AA girls’ high school Okanagan volleyball championship will be held in Kamloops this weekend.

Sa-Hali, Valleyview and Westsyde secondary schools will be in action.

The full schedule is below.

The championship match will be played in the TRU Gym, with match time set for 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The gold- and silver-medal winners will advance to the provincial championship in December.