Sensei Henry Uyeda honoured for nearly 60 years of service to Kamloops Judo Club

Henry and Irene Uyeda were milling about their Strathcona Terrace home, rummaging through 60 years of memories, boxing up their life and loading what would fit into a moving truck destined for the Coast.

They’re leaving so much behind, including the Kamloops Judo Club (KJC), sensei Henry Uyeda’s second home since 1959.

“More and more, it’s getting sad, but it’s hard to explain, because I’m happy and sad at the same time,” said Henry, looking down from his backyard porch at a beautiful view of the city on a crisp, sunny October morning.

“I’m going to miss a lot of friends and the judo club, especially.”

The club celebrated its 60th anniversary on Saturday with a party at the Columbo Lodge, the festivities doubling as a sendoff celebration for Henry and the Uyedas, with about 270 in attendance to say goodbye.

“We have to move on,” said Irene, who broke briefly from packing to chat with KTW. “The party, it was beautiful, lovely.

“The club was Henry’s whole entire life. It’s time to move on, but it will take some getting used to.”

Henry is no longer the young buck who joined the club nearly 60 years ago. He had a heart attack on Christmas Eve last year after scraping ice off his driveway.

The Uyedas, who have three daughters and six grandchildren, need to downsize and want to be closer to family on the Coast.

When Henry began instructing in 1963, his goal was to pay respect to the club’s founders, Yosh Yoshida, Kaz Yokoyama and Frank Maeda. The longtime Kamloops Ford Lincoln employee never pictured a nearly 60-year tenure at the KJC.

“Henry basically has been the judo club since 1999,” said sensei Rick Pollon, who has taken over the head instructor role. “He’s been the foundation of the club and Irene has been letting him do this for the past 58 years or so.

“It’s his whole entire life and, for me, he’s been an inspiration.”

The Uyedas’ house was hollow as movers traipsed through rooms lifting the last of the furniture to the truck outside. There was a feeling of emptiness, a vacuum of life which the judo club will surely experience in the coming weeks, with its longtime sensei no longer around.

Pollon guessed Henry has impacted about 9,000 students.

“It’s a huge legacy,” Pollon said. “I joined in 1998. I’ve seen how many students come and have moved on, but he remembers every one of them.

“They might have left when they were nine, but they come back in and he looks at them and says, ‘Oh, where have you been?’ Like, really, how do you know all these people?”

Henry has taken instructors and students on trips to Japan and spent thousands of hours and dollars on club excursions.

“I’ll communicate with him always,” Pollon said. “He’ll always be my sensei. He was so big on respect and teaching about community.”

The club started in the basement of the Kamloops Buddhist Temple, then moved to different halls throughout the city between 1956 and 1975.

With the help of volunteers, Yosh Yoshida built the Kamloops Dojo and an opening ceremony was held on May 24, 1975.

Henry has helped guide the club through many transition periods and endeavoured to keep it afloat during lean years, especially in the last decade.

“There were more members earlier on because they didn’t have all the big draws kids are going toward now, with soccer and all the other types of martial arts that came in,” Irene said. “Before, it was just judo.”

“You work hard and you don’t get too much members and it’s kind of disappointing,” said Henry, who took over the head instructor position from Yoshida in 1999. “You struggle, but you keep on going.”

Irene was asked if it had sunk in yet, the thought of leaving Kamloops, the city in which she was born and raised.

“Probably not. There are lots of memories, finding old diaries and pictures, tossing out things we can’t take with us,” she said. “It’s nostalgic and forward-looking the same time.”

When they merge onto the Coquihalla and head toward the Lower Mainland, perhaps then Henry and Irene can spend a few hours reflecting, with the stress of moving in the rearview mirror, along with a lifetime of memories.

“I just wanted to do a good job, so I respect those people who came before,” Henry said.

“I’m so proud to be part of the Kamloops Judo Club. I’m so proud that the club is going strong. I’m just saying thank you very much — and I’m so happy.”