Sentence illegal, but appeals court tweaks terms

Calling the case “unique” and “exceptional,” a three-judge panel in B.C.’s highest court has essentially upheld an illegal sentence imposed by a Kamloops judge on a local drug dealer.

Steven Lloyd Currie pleaded guilty to conspiring to traffic cocaine. In February, he was handed a two-year conditional sentence — house arrest — followed by three years of probation, including 500 hours of community service.

Currie had no prior record. He was arrested when police dismantled a Kamloops dial-a-dope ring, of which Currie was described as the manager.

Currie was one of a handful of men who pleaded guilty to drug charges in relation to the operation a dial-a-dope ring operating in Kamloops. Currie managed the operation for more than six months before he was arrested in October 2012.

Richard Crawford, the man at the helm of the operation, was handed a five-year jail sentence. Jean-Claude Auger, its supplier, was sentenced to four years behind bars.

When B.C. Supreme Court Justice Hope Hyslop sentenced Currie, she erred on two counts — conditional sentence orders must be less than two years in length and the maximum amount of community service hours a judge can dole out to someone on probation is 240.

The Crown appealed, while defence lawyer Jordan Watt described Hyslop’s errors as “slips.”

The Court of Appeal judges found Hyslop’s sentence for Currie to be “demonstrably unfit,” but they crafted similar terms to replace it.

Currie is now required to complete 480 hours of community service and his two-year conditional sentence was reduced to two years less a day to make it legal.