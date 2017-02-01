Sentences an insult to RCMP officers everywhere

Editor:

Re: (‘No jail time for men who beat Mountie,’ Jan. 31):

Unbelievable.

Seriously, these two individuals beat and stomp a police officer into unconsciousness during the performance of his job and they get house arrest.

What is this world coming to?

I guess all those touching comments and expressions of remorsefulness — which they are coached to say by their legal counsel at sentencing — must work wonders.

I can’t imagine being a RCMP officer and hearing that decision.

It would definitely not provide me with confidence in dealing with society’s most upstanding individuals in the course of my job performance.

I wonder if WorkSafe BC has something to say about the protection of employees.

Thanks and good luck to all the RCMP officers who provide my family with a safe environment.

You all have my sincerest appreciation.

Bill W. Gallis

Kamloops