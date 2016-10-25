Sentencing hearing begins for man who killed wife in Clearwater

Extra sheriffs were in a Kamloops courtroom on Tuesday as a sentencing hearing began for a North Thompson man who killed his wife in 2014.

Scott pleaded guilty to second-degree during a brief hearing in a Vancouver courtroom in June. The plea carries with it an automatic life sentence, but it is up to a judge to decide how long he will spend behind bars before becoming eligible for parole — from 10 to 25 years.

The Crown is expected to be seeking a period of 14 to 15 years of parole ineligibility for Iain Drummond Scott.

Angila Wilson, Scott’s estranged wife, was stabbed to death on April 20, 2014 in her Clearwater home.

Wilson and Scott had three children together and lived in the community 90 minutes north of Kamloops.

Eleven days before Wilson’s murder, the estranged couple had an argument about Scott’s behaviour, which culminated in him throwing a 20-pound bag of rock salt through the windshield of her car.

He then attempted suicide and was hospitalized for a brief period in Kamloops, court has heard. Wilson was placed in a temporary safe house.

When Wilson got in her car to drive to Kamloops to apply for a protection order against Scott, she found her vehicle had been disabled. Court has heard Scott had been researching ways to disable vehicles.

A protection order was granted on April 15, 2014 — just five days before Wilson was killed — but Scott was never served.

On the night of the murder, court has heard, Scott’s sister phoned Wilson to talk about Scott’s well-being. Scott arrived at Wilson’s house during the phone conversation and the line went dead.

Police were called the next day, after Wilson failed to open her door when an acquaintance showed up to give her a ride. Officers found Wilson’s body beneath a blanket in her daughter’s bedroom. She had been stabbed 11 times, including twice in the face and twice in the back.

Police found the couple’s children in Scott’s care. He was arrested after an hours-long standoff and the children were not harmed.

During his guilty plea before Cullen in June, Scott said: “This is a really unfortunate situation, my 794th consecutive day of crying. Although I don’t have any recollection of the actual event, I’m confident that the evidence put forward during the preliminary hearing means that it was definitely me that committed the crime. Just because you can’t remember something doesn’t make it excusable. Still I can’t imagine why I would do something like that.

Ian Donaldson, Scott’s lawyer, said at that June court appearance that the children were never harmed and were properly cared for during the incident. He told Cullen that, by the time of the slaying, Scott had had a pattern of injuries, including head injuries, and was “very substantially” impaired at the time of the murder.

More than a dozen friends and family of the couple filled a small courtroom at the Kamloops Law Courts on Tuesday.

The sentencing hearing is expected to wrap up on Wednesday, with a decision from B.C. Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Austin Cullen expected as early as Thursday.