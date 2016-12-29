Serial fraudster says she will plead guilty to new charges

A Kamloops woman who was jailed last year after scamming a senior to pay for fake breasts will plead guilty to more than a dozen new charges filed against her.

That’s what Brandie Bloor said during a brief hearing in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday. The 40-year-old has been behind bars at a women’s prison in the Lower Mainland since her arrest in Vancouver on Dec. 17.

“I do not want to have a bail hearing at this time,” Bloor said via video from jail. “I’m going to actually plead out when I can.”

Bloor is facing 14 charges relating to alleged frauds, forgeries and thefts of identity in Kamloops over a 20-month period between 2012 and 2014. She said she also intends to plead guilty to outstanding charges out of Surrey and Vancouver.

In June 2015, a Kamloops judge sentenced Bloor to nine months in jail and ordered she repay more than $17,000 to an 83-year-old man she bilked in her bid for bigger breasts.

Bloor was arrested after the man received a call from a clinic telling him his payments were in arrears. The man had never met Bloor, but she used his stolen driver’s licence to obtain a loan for breast-enhancement surgery.

Bloor initially denied the fraud, but police found a tattoo on her stomach that matched the description given by the doctor who performed the surgery. She later pleaded guilty.

In court on Thursday, Bloor said she hopes to hire a lawyer before her next court appearance on Jan. 12.