Serious crash closes portion of Highway 5 North in Kamloops

Kamloops Mounties and paramedics were on scene Monday morning following a serious two-vehicle collision that resulted in closure of Highway 5 North near Rayleigh.

Const. Jason Epp said there were injuries suffered in the crash, reported to police at about 8:30 a.m. A closure is in place for northbound highway traffic, while southbound traffic is diverted to Devick Road.

RCMP advised motorists to avoid the area while the investigation continues.