Serving the community

Students from NorKam and South Kamloops secondary joined the core group of Jubilee Urban Movement Partners (JUMP) in making Thanksgiving dinner Saturday for the city’s less fortunate. The dinner was served at the St. Vincent de Paul Society in North Kamloops. New Life Community Kamloops served its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Monday at its downtown outreach centre. Allen Douglas/KTW

