Seven-and-a-half-year sentence for arson that killed Kamloops woman

A Kamloops man who intentionally set a deadly fire in 2013 has been handed a prison sentence of more than seven years.

However, after being given credit for time served prior to sentencing, David Gordon only has two years left to spend in custody.

On April 25, 2013, Gordon set fire to the St. Paul Street apartment he was renting. Cheryl William was asleep inside at the time and suffered serious injuries. She did not regain consciousness and died in hospital four days later.

William, who worked as a cook at the Sk’elep School of Excellence on the Tk’emlups Indian Band reserve, was a guest of Gordon’s roommate on the night of the fire.

Following a fight with his girlfriend, Gordon set fire to a box of her clothes inside their suite before fleeing. Gordon’s roommate was unable to douse the flames or wake up William.

Last year, a jury found Gordon guilty on one count of manslaughter and two arson-related charges.

In B.C. Supreme Court yesterday, William’s friends and family cried as Gordon was sentenced.

“I’m just angry,” Earl William, the victim’s brother, told KTW outside court. “There’s nothing they could have said today that would have made it better.”

William said he would have liked to have seen Gordon handed a lengthier sentence.

“I think our justice system is weak,” he said. “There are drug dealers who are in for longer. But the law is the law. That’s what he got.”

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Hope Hyslop sentenced Gordon to seven-and-a-half years. He received 150 per cent credit for time spent prior to sentencing, leaving two years of new time to be served.

Once he is released from prison, Gordon will be bound by a 10-year long-term supervision order — a label that was not opposed by defence lawyer Ken Tessovitch.

In addition to the prison sentence, Hyslop barred Gordon from possessing firearms for the rest of his life and ordered he submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.

Gordon also pleaded guilty yesterday to an unrelated charge of assault causing bodily harm stemming from a January 2013 incident involving his girlfriend, for which he was sentenced to a further three months behind bars.