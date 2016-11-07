Seven hen registrations thus far

If an online registry set up by the City of Kamloops is to be believed, only a handful of hens are living in Kamloops’ residential neighbourhoods.

Bylaw services supervisor John Ramsay said seven households have registered their chickens since the form to do so went live on the city’s website at the end of August.

The registration form came on the heels of city council’s decision earlier this year to legalize the keeping of urban hens on lots less than an acre in size.

Though registration is mandatory according to city bylaws, it’s up to hen owners to do so.

Ramsay believes there are more hens in backyards across the city yet to be discovered.

“A lot of this will come over time. If we get complaints and they’re not registered, then we’ll register for them,” he said.

Ramsay said the city has had plenty of calls about urban chickens since they became legal — but they’ve almost exclusively been questions about the bylaw and its requirements rather than complaints.

“I think people are learning how much work is involved, because there’s a lot of work in keeping up with chickens,” he said.