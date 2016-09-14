Sexual-assault trial continues in Kamloops

A trial continued Wednesday in B.C. Supreme Court for a Kamloops man accused of raping his friend while she slept more than two years ago.

John Grant’s trial on one count of sexual assault began on Monday morning.

Crown prosecutor Don Mann said the incident took place after a chance encounter between Grant and the alleged victim at a mutual friend’s house on Feb. 23, 2014.

“They were good friends,” Mann said. “They never had a romantic relationship.”

Court heard the woman eventually left the party and went home.

Mann said Grant later texted her, asking for a place to stay, making references to concerns about his safety.

Mann said she offered Grant a spot in her king-siz’e bed and later woke up to him touching her, court heard.

According to Mann, Grant then followed the woman to a living room sofa and touched her again.

Later, court heard, the woman went to sleep in her bed, leaving Grant on the couch, but awoke to Grant having sex with her.

“The evidence will show [the woman] did not consent to the sexual activity,” Mann said.

The trial, in front of B.C. Supreme Court Justice Linda Loo, was scheduled to last three days.