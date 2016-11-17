Sexual molester waits for sentence to be imposed

The Crown wants a Kamloops man who admitted to sexually molesting a 13-year-old girl he met at church to spend a year behind bars.

The 20-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference of a person under 16.

In Kamloops provincial court on Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Adrienne Murphy said the offences took place between December 2015 and April of this year following a brief courting on Snapchat.

“They did talk about the age difference between them,” Murphy said.

“[She] said it was an open subject between them that she was 13. It was clear he was contemplating that what he was doing wasn’t legal.”

Murphy called the offences “predatory.”

The man, a student at Thompson Rivers University, was arrested on April 8 and released on conditions that he stay away from underage girls.

Court heard the man was arrested twice in the month that followed with girls under 18 — once at his house and once at Ruckers in Sahali.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of breach.

Murphy asked Kamloops provincial court Judge Stephen Harrison to send the man to a sex-offender treatment program at Ford Mountain Correctional Centre in Chilliwack for a one-year period.

She also asked that he submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and register as a sex offender.

Defence lawyer Don Campbell proposed a 90-day jail sentence to be served on weekends, as well as two years of house arrest with electronic monitoring.

“This is a mechanism by which your honour could make this significantly unpleasant for [him] without sending him to jail,” Campbell said.

Lawyers will meet on Nov. 24 to set a date for sentencing.