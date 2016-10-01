Sexual-orientation co-ordinator on way to SD73

The Kamloops-Thompson school district is hiring a district sexual-orientation and gender-identity (SOGI) co-ordinator.

The position will be partially funded by the ARC Foundation, a Vancouver-based not-for-profit that supports projects that address awareness, respect and capacity to improve those marginalized by their sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity or financial status.

The Kamloops-Thompson board of education was told the co-ordinator will be responsible for raising SOGI awareness, for supporting teachers and students and for helping develop and implement policies and initiatives that align with new Ministry of Education policies and changes to the B.C. Human Rights Code.

Job requirements will include:

• Conducting and documenting a thorough audit of existing local SOGI school resources;

• Creating a SOGI toolkit for the school district that builds on local and international resources;

• Establishing a local network of SOGI representatives from each school to share

information and engage in professional development opportunities;

• Supporting teachers and students with the creation of new gay, straight alliances (GSAs) in high schools and promoting existing GSAs to teachers, staff and administrators;

• Providing guidance for teachers on incorporating SOGI awareness into grade-level curriculum, including the creation of lesson plans in support of SOGl issues;

• Gathering and providing age-appropriate resource materials to support classroom teachers with key messaging and language, including books, online, videos, activities and literacy kits;

• Leading the development of a training module that is available and accessible for all district employees to complete as a requirement of employment;

• Developing and leading presentations for staff meetings, school assemblies, principals’ meetings and parent advisory council meetings;

• Facilitating student training, identifying student leaders in each high school and

supporting them to present to their peers;

• Planning and implementing sexual orientation competency training for all staff, exploring existing programs, soliciting support from KTTA and CUPE and co-ordinating budget and logistics;

• Supporting families, staff and students with SOGI issues/situations as they arise.

A report on the new position and functions is on the agenda for the board’s meeting on Monday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. at Vavenby elementary.