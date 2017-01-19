Shame on city council

Editor: 

Re: KTW’s article of Jan. 17 (‘KGHM Ajax, city talks resume’):

Shame on city council if it’s even considering an agreement that could be worth about $4 million to the city annually.

Our environment, health and image are worth far more than $4 million a year — or even 30 pieces of silver. In fact, they’re priceless.

Elma Schemenauer
Kamloops

2 COMMENTS

  1. Fine, Elma….you call up city hall and tell them you ( and all those who agree with you ) want to pay more in taxes to make up that shortfall, ok ? Then go after Domtar, LaFarge….ooops…. HVC or any other companies that help power our economy. We don’t need no steenkin’ jobs.

