Re: KTW’s article of Jan. 17 (‘KGHM Ajax, city talks resume’):

Shame on city council if it’s even considering an agreement that could be worth about $4 million to the city annually.

Our environment, health and image are worth far more than $4 million a year — or even 30 pieces of silver. In fact, they’re priceless.

Elma Schemenauer

Kamloops