Editor:
Re: KTW’s article of Jan. 17 (‘KGHM Ajax, city talks resume’):
Shame on city council if it’s even considering an agreement that could be worth about $4 million to the city annually.
Our environment, health and image are worth far more than $4 million a year — or even 30 pieces of silver. In fact, they’re priceless.
Elma Schemenauer
Kamloops
Fine, Elma….you call up city hall and tell them you ( and all those who agree with you ) want to pay more in taxes to make up that shortfall, ok ? Then go after Domtar, LaFarge….ooops…. HVC or any other companies that help power our economy. We don’t need no steenkin’ jobs.
The mine is going to happen regardless of who does or doesn’t like it. Mays as well get some money from them eh. Or would you rather the mine be there and Kamloops gets nothing at all ?