She, the North and an addiction

A young Kamloops woman who claims to have lost everything and become addicted to drugs following the downturn in the oil market has agreed to spend the foreseeable future on house arrest.

Paige Schmitke is facing charges of theft under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance, as well as two counts of breach of probation.

The 25-year-old was arrested on Monday after allegedly trying to steal hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Winners on Columbia Street in Sahali.

Court heard she left the store wearing a pair of stolen shoes and carrying nine concealed items.

According to the Crown, she was also in possession of crystal meth and marijuana.

Defence lawyer Graham Kay said Schmitke graduated from Sa-Hali secondary and found success in the oil patch.

“With the downfall in that part of the economy, she lost the house she owned, she lost a vehicle and she has developed a drug addiction,” Kay said. “Her parents tell me they are very concerned.”

Last year, Schmitke was busted with nearly 12 grams of cocaine by police in Revelstoke.

She pleaded guilty and was placed on a one-year probation term in February. Court heard she stopped reporting to her probation officer in October.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame released Schmitke on bail on Tuesday, but ordered her to live under house arrest in her parents’ Pritchard home.

She will be allowed to leave the house for two hours each day to attend to personal business, but only under the supervision of her parents.

Schmitke is due back in court on Jan. 9.