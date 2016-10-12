Shepard, Zazula, De Palma to represent Blazers at international tournament

The Kamloops Blazers will be represented by 16-year-olds Jackson Shepard and Luke Zazula at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, which runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Both players were selected by Hockey Canada to participate in the event , which features three Canadian teams and five international entries in a tournament that showcases the future stars of the game.

Shepard was picked by the Blazers in the second round of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound forward from West Vancouver has two goals and an assist in seven games this season.

Kamloops nabbed Zazula in Round 4 of the 2015 bantam draft.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound defenceman has started the season well, with two goals and three assists in six games.

Blazers’ goaltending coach Dan De Palma will be one of the goalie coaches at the event.

De Palma was an instructor at Canada’s annual Program of Excellence Goaltending Camp in June.