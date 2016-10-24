Home Community Shooting for outdoor ice in Kamloops CommunityLifestylesPeopleSports Shooting for outdoor ice in Kamloops By Kamloops This Week - October 24, 2016 13 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter Alex Kilba was sniping corners like his favourite Kamloops Blazer, Quinn Benjafield, at Saturday’s ball-hockey event at Riverside Park. About 200 people showed up to play with Kamloops Blazers and Kamloops Storm players and to support the Kamloops Outdoor Skating and Hockey Association in its quest to have outdoor, refrigerated ice sheets established in the city. For more information, search Kamloops Outdoor Skating and Hockey Association on Facebook. Allen Douglas/KTW 1 of 9 Abriella-Martin-2-with-a-breakaway-at-the-age-where-everything-is-no-Abriella-said-yes-to-Riverside-Park-skating Alison-Hudson-helping-Shea-Gainey-4-take-a-shot Blazer-forward-Jackson-Shepard-always-seems-to-grin-when-he-holds-a-hockey-stick Blazer-Nolan-Kneen-27-making-the-day-of-young-fans_ Cloe-Rupert-9-enjoying-a-perfect-autumn-day-for-ball-hockey Keegan-Howarth-3-eats-sleeps-lives-hockey Local-cancer-survivor-Lizzie-Harbaruk-7-out-to-take-a-few-street-hockey-clappers Nancy-Bepple-Steve-Gainey-along-with-James-Gordon-making-the-push-for-Riverside-Skating Warm-weather-bright-sunshine-Digger-plaers-from-Blazers-Storm-and-AAA-Midget-Thompson-Blazers-make-for-a-great-event-for-familie