Shooting for outdoor ice in Kamloops

Shooting for outdoor ice in Kamloops

By
Kamloops This Week
-
13
0
SHARE
Alex Kilba was sniping corners like his favourite Kamloops Blazer, Quinn Benjafield, at Saturday’s ball-hockey event at Riverside Park. About 200 people showed up to play with Kamloops Blazers and Kamloops Storm players and to support the Kamloops Outdoor Skating and Hockey Association in its quest to have outdoor, refrigerated ice sheets established in the city. For more information, search Kamloops Outdoor Skating and Hockey Association on Facebook. Allen Douglas/KTW
1 of 9
Abriella-Martin-2-with-a-breakaway-at-the-age-where-everything-is-no-Abriella-said-yes-to-Riverside-Park-skating
Alison-Hudson-helping-Shea-Gainey-4-take-a-shot
Blazer-forward-Jackson-Shepard-always-seems-to-grin-when-he-holds-a-hockey-stick
Blazer-Nolan-Kneen-27-making-the-day-of-young-fans_
Cloe-Rupert-9-enjoying-a-perfect-autumn-day-for-ball-hockey
Keegan-Howarth-3-eats-sleeps-lives-hockey
Local-cancer-survivor-Lizzie-Harbaruk-7-out-to-take-a-few-street-hockey-clappers
Nancy-Bepple-Steve-Gainey-along-with-James-Gordon-making-the-push-for-Riverside-Skating
Warm-weather-bright-sunshine-Digger-plaers-from-Blazers-Storm-and-AAA-Midget-Thompson-Blazers-make-for-a-great-event-for-familie

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please login to leave a comment or to vote.

Click here to login