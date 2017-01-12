Shooting for transformation in 2017

Months ago, a friend recounted to me his experience with serious illness. He said he learned a new appreciation for ordinary life routines. He learned how precious were even the simple acts of being able to eat and drink and the importance of his digestive system. He learned how great it felt to have strength to walk.

He said there were mornings he opened his eyes and realized he had lived to face a new day. He learned to give thanks for that day.

How blessed we are to have been given the gift of life. All the things we take for granted are never fully appreciated until we face their absence. The beginning of a new year can be an inspiration to us for thanksgiving.

We were blessed last year, even though we may have experienced difficulties and even tragedies.

In the face of the past, we can look toward the new year ahead with the hope Christ brings. For faith in Christ is always faith toward the future, toward tomorrow and the new day that is always ours in Christ.

In order to make 2017 (and each year to come) a transformative year, it is good to keep three priorities in our day-to-day existence:

• Remember our unchanging God (Psalm 90:1-12; Hebrews 13:28). It has been noted that when steam locomotives were first introduced in the U.S., Native Americans began fleeing from the “mightiest bull.”

In our days when space travel is anticipated as a routine thing, a new loco would hardly be considered newsworthy. How times change. You and I change. Our spouses, friends and children change, too.

So it is with human philosophies and philosophers of whom there seems to be no end. Man himself is a creature of change.

If man’s soul does not have an eternal mooring, it drifts like an anchorless ship on a storm-tossed sea. But thank God, in the person of Christ, we have a Saviour who never changes.

As a well-known hymn puts it: Change and decay in all around I see, O Thou who changest not abide with me. If our faith is centred in an unchanging God, we can go through this new year with confidence and can anticipate his presence all through the year.

The shifting scenes of earth need not shake the heart stayed upon him. The immutable God has redeemed us by his son if we belong to him.

He sustains us and changes not.

• Recognize the power of a godly goal. This is the season when many people set goals for their lives by making resolutions. Some shoot for giving up smoking or alcohol. Others decide to do holier things like getting more involved in the church.

There are two mistakes commonly made in setting goals: putting them so high, they can never be achieved or setting sights too low. These same two pitfalls hinder growth in our spiritual lives, as well. Christ-likeness is a lofty ideal. When we fall far short of it, we throw up our hands and exclaim “I just can’t do it.”

So what do we end up doing? We lower the standard and appear to be no different than a morally upright unbeliever.

Yet, as Christians, our goal holds the promise of future attainment even though it’s not to be fully realized until we get to heaven. This helps keep us pressing on as long as we live and prevents us from deceiving ourself and saying with a finality, “I’ve arrived, I no longer sin” (see 1 John 1:8). But, in one sense, the goal is workable because God has promised to empower us to achieve new plateaus of holiness.

What is impractical in our own strength is possible in his strength.

• Recommit yourself to the service of God. The story is told that once in Denmark, a famous sculptor was asked which of his statutes was the greatest. He replied by saying “the next one.”

Evidently, he was never content to rest upon his laurels. He sought continual improvement. His constant hope and driving desire were that his most noble achievement was still ahead.

That’s the way we should feel about service for Christ. Regardless of past accomplishments, we recognize it is always possible to do a better job, no matter what position or responsibility we hold.

That realization would keep us pressing onward and upward. Rejecting the assumption we have “arrived” because of a recent success, we should always determine to make the “next one” our highest achievement for the Lord. These thoughts are especially appropriate as we enter a new year.

For some of us, perhaps, 2016 was a year of success in business or work and spiritual victories. We can look back with personal satisfaction. But when we do this, we face the danger of being lulled into complacency.

In this first month of 2017, let us say with the Apostle Paul: I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called heavenward in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13). An anonymous writer said: The room for improvement is the largest room in the world.

