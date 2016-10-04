Shorthanded Storm prepping for defending KIJHL champs

Short their starting goaltender and head coach, the Kamloops Storm will need all hands on deck for a Wednesday night home game against the defending KIJHL champions.

Kamloops (3-4-0-1) will play host to the 100 Mile House Wranglers (5-2-0-1) on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Memorial Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.

The Storm will be playing short in their first home game since Sept. 16, after a rowdy contest in Armstrong on Saturday night. Following a 5-1 loss to the North Okanagan Knights, goaltender Aris Anagnostopoulos was served a one-game suspension.

The Storm’s starter for much of 2016-2017, Anagnostopoulos was involved in a fight in the final 10 minutes of the third period, after he was run by a Knights player. Fighting in the final 10 minutes of a game comes with an automatic suspension.

“We actually played well,” Storm general manager Barry Dewar said of the contest in Armstrong.

“The guy ran him and Aris took it upon himself to make sure the guy knew not to do it again.”

Storm head coach Ed Patterson was also suspended after the contest, handed a two-game ban for abuse of an official. Kamloops is appealing the decision.

Kamloops is expected to go with affiliate-player Ethan Langenegger between the pipes on Wednesday. The Kamloops native plays his league hockey for the Thompson Blazers of the B.C. Major Midget League.

Anagnostopoulos is expected to be back in net when the Storm host the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Friday night, while Patterson should make his return on Oct. 14, against the Kelowna Chiefs.

Roster tweaks

A few adjustments have been made to Kamloops’ roster.

The Storm have added 16-year-old forward Brett Mero of Quesnel, as well as goaltender Joshua Tetlichi.

Mero is a newcomer in the KIJHL, while Tetlichi appeared in 20 games for the Kelowna Chiefs last year, posting an 8-9-2 record with a .902 save percentage and a goals-against average of 2.69.

The 17-year-old was in the Kamloops crease in Armstrong and surrendered four goals on eight shots.

It’s not known how long either Tetlichi or Mero will remain with the Storm.

“I’ll be honest, I’m not sure,” Dewar said, asked if Tetlichi was expected to stick with the club.

“He’s a great kid and I’m sure it was just nerves, but you’ve got to stop the puck.”