Showcasing sustainable energy in artwork

IN THE PHOTO: Jennifer Ste Marie will showcase Plan B and The Great Re-Skilling in the Everyday Sustainable Energy Superheroes Exhibition, which opens tomorrow at the Kamloops Art Gallery, 465 Victoria St. Dave Eagles/KTW

In one of Jennifer Ste Marie’s paintings, flowers and power-generating windmills merge almost seamlessly into a garden landscape. She calls the painting Plan B, “but it’s really my Plan A,” she said.

As a member of the Transition Kamloops and B.C. Sustainable Energy Association groups, Ste Marie hopes her art points to alternative ways of living that are more environmentally friendly and eco-conscious.

Another piece, The Great Re-Skilling, focuses on images of canning, gardening and other skills from past generations.

“A lot of people have the feeling that oh, we have to give up all of this stuff, because we aren’t going to have electricity for all of our things. But, it’s not really that. People 100 years ago were still happy,” she said.

Ste Marie’s paintings, along with a reclaimed wood sculpture by Vaughn Warren, and photographs, collages and other works from Kamloopsians across the community, form the Everyday Sustainable Energy Superheroes Exhibition, opening Saturday at the Kamloops Art Gallery, 465 Victoria St.

Organizer James Gordon said the show is a creation of the B.C. Sustainable Energy Association (BCSEA), which hopes to showcase ways the city is becoming more environmentally friendly.

“In this age we live in, it seems like environmental bad news is easy to come across, for climate change and the acidification of the oceans and everything else, but there’s also a lot of great stuff going on,” he said.

In some cases, the works showcase fairly simple actions — a photo of a clothesline hung with laundry in winter. Others tackle ambitious efforts like the Darfield Earthship, a self-sustaining home near Barriere, or a water-collection system used in a back-country lodge. BCSEA members have also interviewed 11 of Kamloops’ most eco-conscious and will show snippets of the videos in the BMO Open Gallery, with longer versions available online. Gordon said the show acts as both an inspiration to others and a celebration of efforts already underway.

“Everybody needs a pat on the back sometimes,” he said. “Oftentimes using sustainable energy does require more effort and planning. You can’t just jump into your car if you need a quart of milk or a new video. You’ve got to plan these things in advance.”

The show runs to March 25, with a reception on Saturday night.