Sideroff debuts for Ducks, held pointless

Deven Sideroff made his NHL debut on Tuesday night, drawing into a preseason game as his Anaheim Ducks squared off against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Kamloops Blazers’ forward had four shots in 15:43 of playing time in a 2-1 loss at home. He did not record a point.

In 63 games with the Blazers last season, Sideroff had 59 points, including 19 goals.

The 19-year-old was returned to the Blazers Wednesday. Forward Garrett Pilon remains in Washington with the Capitals, the only Kamloops player still away at an NHL camp. Goaltender Connor Ingram was returned by the Tampa Bay Lightning yesterday.

The Blazers will be in Victoria Friday, to take on the hometown Royals, and will play the Vancouver Giants on Sunday.

Kamloops next plays at Sandman Centre on Oct. 12 against the Spokane Chiefs.