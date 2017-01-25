Sight of police ‘soldiers’ jarring

Editor:

Re: KTW’s Jan. 17 story (‘Gym founded by gang founder raided’)about Mounties raiding a gym owned by a disreputable man with a history of violence.

Citizens are fully in support of such search warrants and raids in support of public safety and in pursuit of criminals.

But did this circumstance really require Canadian police officers to get all dressed up in camouflage and be armed, like soldiers, riding armoured and reinforced vehicles, firing flash-bangs on the way in?

We see this militarization of police much too often on American news. It’s distressing to see it here in what we used to think of as the peaceable kingdom.

John Kidder

Ashcroft