Sign in Kamloops sparks debate on First Nations history in Kamloops

A Kamloops MLA candidate is unimpressed with a provincial sign outlining the early history of the city.

Nancy Bepple, B.C. NDP candidate for Kamloops-South Thompson, said the point-of-interest sign, which has been at the Columbia Street viewpoint for decades, should have been updated to mention local First Nations when it was refurbished this month.

The sign, titled “Fur, Gold, and Cattle” gives a quick summary of Fort Kamloops’ founding in 1812 and the industries that have brought people to the city since, including mining, ranching and the railway.

“That highway sign was done in about the 1970s and it has a version of history that excludes First Nations,” Bepple said, arguing the sign should include mentions of the people living in the area when Fort Kamloops was founded and their perspective on traders, ranchers and other settlers who moved in.

“Back in 1812, their rights to resources were just taken away with no compensation, and that’s changed in recent years,” Bepple said.

Minister of Transportation and Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone, who is in the midst of a campaign to refurbish new point-of-interest signs across the province, said he does not see an issue with the current sign, which he said is a snapshot of one facet of the region’s history.

Stone said he would, however, like to place new markers with First Nations content in Kamloops.

“If she had read the details, she would know it is going to be all about updating the language on signs to ensure that it’s culturally sensitive to First Nations and expanding the number of signs out there that specifically mention historical events and people and places that really highlight our First Nations culture and heritage,” Stone said.

He said details of the program have been sent to First Nations bands, asking what they would like to see highlighted in stop-of-interest signs, but he has yet to receive a response from any of the bands in the Kamloops area.

“I very much want those ideas to come from First Nations,” he said.

Tk’emlups Indian band Chief Fred Seymour said via email he agrees the band should be included on the existing sign and that he plans to discuss the issue with his council. Stone said he will reach out to the band again on the possibility of setting up new signs.

Only a few of the province’s current stop-of-interest signs mention First Nations and they tend to use the term “Indians,” and describe aboriginal practices as “primitive” or “superstitious” — phrasing Stone said would not be included in updated versions.

Stone said he hopes to see more First Nations signs, as well as more signs in Northern and Central B.C. The government also plans to replace an estimated one-third of the signs that have been stolen over the years.

The province is taking suggestions for the signs until Jan. 31, 2017 online at engage.gov.bc.ca/stopsofinterest.

New signs will go up in spring and summer of 2017.