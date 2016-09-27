Silence is man’s golden ticket out of jail

A Kamloops man who refused to speak or acknowledge anyone in court on Tuesday has been released from jail after a judge said he had spent too much time behind bars.

Jeffrey Christopher Kattan stood in silence for about an hour in a Kamloops provincial court prisoner’s box before being released from custody.

Kattan had been slated to stand trial Tuesday on two charges: assault causing bodily harm for an alleged attack on his father and breach of probation by failing to report.

The Crown asked for an adjournment because Kattan’s father was ill and unable to attend court. When Kamloops provincial court Judge Chris Cleaveley learned Kattan had been in jail since February, he refused to grant the adjournment.

“You’re spending too long in jail, Mr. Kattan. . . . Do you want to get out of jail today, sir?” the judge asked Kattan, who stared blankly ahead. “Mr. Kattan should not be in jail any longer.”

Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio conceded the amount of time Kattan had spent behind bars was longer than any jail term that would be sought if he was convicted of beating his dad.

Cleaveley had Potestio run a 30-minute trial on the breach charges, after which Kattan was convicted and sentenced to time served.

Potestio called no evidence on the assault charge and Cleaveley found him not guilty.