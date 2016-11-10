Sinclair: Look to local markets this Christmas

When it comes to finding a coffee mug sporting a clever saying at a cheap price, you can’t beat Walmart. But if you’re in search of a special gift that’s unique, lasts, is made with TLC and, importantly, reflects your own excellent taste — head to your local art market.

I’ve never been a big fan of gifting for gifts’ sake, but a thoughtfully chosen handmade quilt, necklace, piece of pottery or painting is a joy to give or receive. We’re already in holiday arts and craft sale season and I’m often asked where to find the markets. So, here’s your guide on where to locate the handiwork of local artists and artisans.

Saturday, catch a craft fair at Arthur Stevenson elementary from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Westsyde Annual Christmas Craft Fair at 2833 Westsyde Rd. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a Christmas craft fundraiser at David Thompson elementary, 1051 Pine Springs Rd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Kamloops United Church, 421 St. Paul St., also has a Fall Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

On Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19, St. Andrews on the Square, 159 Seymour St., hosts Christmas at the Square, where you’ll find a selection of works by local artists and artisans including Anne Rurak (pottery), Patricia Kellogg (photo cards) and MJ Reid (quilts), plus jewelry, crochet and more.

Kamloops School of the Arts, 1390 Ninth Ave., hosts a Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and OLPH, 635 Tranquille Rd., hosts the 11th Annual Gifts to Give at 235 Poplar St. Find lovely work and amazing deals at the Arts and Crafts Club sale (Heritage House in Riverside Park) on Saturday, Nov. 26. On Sunday, Nov. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the BCSPCA Winter Craft Fair (this year at the TRU Campus Activity Centre).

The annual favourite Christmas at the Courthouse is from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, at 7 West Seymour St., and features an impressive array of potential gifts, including weaving by Annie Treger, paintings by Jeanette Ardern and sterling silver jewelry by Lynda Enochsen.

Can’t make it that weekend? The Courthouse Gallery Co-op, 7 West Seymour St., is open year-round from Tuesdays to Saturdays and parking is free. Speaking of year-round opportunities, if you can’t make any of the dates above, the Kamloops Art Gallery Store, 465 Victoria St., carries locally made artwork for sale and the Kamloops Artisan Winter Market runs Saturdays in Sahali Mall.

Cruised all the sales and still stumped? How about getting a loved one’s photo or child’s artwork framed at a local art supply or framing shop? A gift card for a kids’ or adult’s art workshop or an art supply store is also a great gift.

Perhaps your giftee is less of a “things” person. Tickets to a show can be a wonderful way to celebrate and spend time together. Go online to kamloopsarts.ca or kamloopslive.ca to find out what’s on. ’Tis the season for festive music and crowd-pleasing theatre. (Spoiler alert: Mamma Mia is coming to town!)

Try Kamloops Symphony Orchestra’s Schumann and Hayden from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, the Kamloops Players’ A Streetcar Named Desire from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19 and Nov. 24 to Nov. 26 or a joint performance from Vivace Chorale and Serious Options choirs Nov. 26 to Nov. 27. On Dec. 3, bring out the brass for A Tuba Christmas at Save-On-Foods in Sahali.

A handmade card accompanied by a donation or a membership to a local arts organization makes an excellent gift, too — and will be greatly appreciated by all parties.

Are you a would-be holiday crafter yourself? Get into the seasonal spirit by creating your own lantern and marching in the Lumière Lantern Festival parade (go online to kamloopsarts.ca for workshop dates), make a holiday wreath on Nov. 17 or learn weaving on Nov. 25 at Makeshift (makeshiftkamloops.com). Try your hand at a printing press during the Kamloops Printmakers Society Open House on Sunday, Nov. 27 (kamloopsprintmakers.wordpress.com).

So there it is — my gift to you this holiday season. Clip, save and post it on your fridge until Dec. 24.

Kathy Sinclair is the executive director of the Kamloops Arts Council. For more, go online

to kamloopsarts.ca.

More art and craft markets:

Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: David Thompson Pac Christmas Fair, 1051 Pine Springs Rd.

Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Barnhartvale Community Association annual Craft Fair at Barnhartvale Community Hall, 7390 Barnhartvale Rd.

Nov 18, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Parkcrest Elementary 7th Annual craft fair

Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Arthur Hatton Craft Fair 315 Chestnut Ave.

Nov. 24, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Tangled Tinsel Coast Hotel

Nov. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Brock Activity Centre handmade christmas market 98-1800 Tranquille Rd.

Nov. 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2016 Pacific Way Holiday Craft Fair 2330 Pacific Way

Nov. 26, Renaissance Retirement home craft fair

Nov 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Lloyd George Elementary School 2016 Christmas Craft Fair, Alexandra lloydgeorgepac@gmail.com, https://www.facebook.com/events/1741457149451543/

Nov. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Kay Bingham PAC 1st Annual Christmas Craft Fair

Nov. 26, noon to 3 p.m.: St Ann’s Academy Craft Fair

Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Juniper Ridge Elementary Pac craft and bake sale

Dec. 4, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Women’s Winter Festival and Bazaar at St. Andrews on the Square, 159 Seymour St.

(Thanks to Christy Danielson, who runs The Kamloops Craft Market page on Facebook, for the above list.)