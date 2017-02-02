Sinclair: Now — more than ever — art important in our lives

Let’s get real. I don’t feel like writing an arts column this week. World events have me — and I know many of you — deeply concerned.

I spent most of last weekend following the news on Twitter. A small child in handcuffs detained at a U.S. airport because of his family’s country of origin. Families split apart without notice. Six good men in Quebec City shot to death for praying.

The future looks bleak.

But then a song on the radio brings me back to the present and I remember sales of novels like 1984 and The Handmaid’s Tale are soaring.

And, while I sure as heck hope I’m wrong, and that we can turn this ship around, in the meantime, now more than ever, the arts can and do have an important role in our lives.

In the words of late American singer and civil rights activist Paul Robeson: “Artists are the gatekeepers of truth. We are civilization’s radical voice.”

When newsbyte is played against newsbyte and we’re left to fend for ourselves on what’s real and what’s “alternative facts,” we can look to the deeper truths of our poets and troubadours for guidance.

Impassioned speeches from Hollywood stars Meryl Streep, Ashley Judd and Samuel L. Jackson, to name a few, have shown that being an artist can mean having a platform from which to be politically engaged.

In his essay Artists in Times of War, Howard Zinn writes that artists transcend what is and show us what the world could be, even if reality is something quite different.

“The artist is taking us away from the moments of horror

that we experience every day — some days more than others — by showing us what is possible.”

Emmanuel Jal grew up in Sudan, where he lost his family amid unspeakable atrocities. At age eight, he became a child soldier; today, he’s a poet and singer sowing hope through his powerful performances around the globe.

Shirin Neshat is an Iranian visual artist and filmmaker living in exile, something those of us with freedom of speech can hardly comprehend.

“Every Iranian artist, in one form or another, is political,” she states in a TED Talk. “Art is our weapon. Culture is a form of resistance.”

Art is a weapon. And art is also a balm. It can put us in someone else’s shoes.

Growing up in 1980s suburban Vancouver Island, I was mostly ignorant about racial injustice until I read To Kill a Mockingbird.

The Holocaust didn’t truly come alive to me until I saw Jewish-Italian bookshop owner Guido, in the heartbreaking film Life is Beautiful, try to spare his young son the horrors of life in a concentration camp by remaining cheerful and pretending it was all a strange kind of game.

Given the choice, many of us would rather have the chance to make the art without the strife.

Musician/comedian Allie Goertz: “Saying good art will come out of the Trump presidency is like saying you’ll get a nice house out of your mother’s death.”

No matter where you stand on what’s happening in the world, underneath all the politicized angry words and us vs. them is simple fear. And the arts may be the way through.

As TV star David K. Harbour stated at the Screen Actors Guild Awards: “[This] is a call to arms . . . to cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired they are not alone.”

Great acting, he said, can change the world.

A novel, a song on the radio — when we give ourselves a chance to see through the eyes of someone else, a young girl growing up in the Depression-era U.S. South, an Islamic boy, a Christian woman, a Trump supporter — we can learn a common language that goes beyond rhetoric.

Perhaps we can even build a bridge where once was a wall.

