Sinclair: Unlocking doors for artists

We’re just halfway into October and my head is spinning from a cornucopia of area cultural events (in a BrewLoops live-bands-and-Ferris-wheel-in-a-parking-lot, 1920s-costumes-and-beer-tastings kind of way).

It’s a busy season and I know I’m not the only one pacing myself. But this is no complaint — having three different arts events to get to on any given night of the week is a wonderful problem to have.

Multiple bookings was how I missed a recent live music show at Padlock Studios (padlockstudios.squarespace.com), an upstart art gallery in the old Bank of Montreal building at 175 2nd Ave.

Padlock, run by artist Robin Hodgson and partner Miranda Dean, has been on the scene for about a year. If you didn’t know it existed, you’re forgiven; tucked away inside the building’s main entrance, opening hours are limited to Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons (though Hodgson and Dean are always happy to meet at convenience, by appointment).

Padlock’s vision: to create a community, studio and exhibition space for local emerging contemporary artists, including recent art school grads.

Or, as Dean put it: “We’re the little space in between to bridge the gap” after school and before being accepted into more established contemporary galleries.

(What is contemporary art, you ask? That’s a topic for another column, but for now let’s paraphrase art21.org and say it’s art that “challenges traditional boundaries and defies easy definition.”)

After finishing Visual Arts at TRU, Hodgson had been working from his home studio, but found it isolating. In search of a place to connect, he and Dean stumbled on the 4,500-square-foot former Bank of Montreal, complete with original vaults, lots of character, and no drywall. They pitched the building’s owner and had a deal.

Hodgson, Dean and friends have done considerable work on the unit — putting up walls, drywalling and painting. They hosted their first group exhibition, The Case of the Space, last February. They’ve seen several artists come and go from their rentable studio rooms, but one thing that’s been consistent is a dedicated following at their exhibition openings. Which is how the studio ended up hosting a show with bands Old Cabin, Ponygirl and Echo Beach last Sunday.

Padlock was approached by David Luca about having live music there, and “it totally diversified the sort of crowd that we normally get,” Dean said. About 100 people attended, with a backdrop of the current art exhibit, Kathleen Lochead’s Relationshape.

On Friday, they launch Crate of Culture, the first music event in a planned series, featuring local bands The Decoys, Lost in the Woods and James D. Bryan & The Buoyz. The audience may be there for the music first, not the art, but that’s not such a bad thing.

“It’s a new way for people to experience the space,” Dean says. And more eyeballs on artwork equals more potential sales for the artist, too.

Padlock Studios is a registered non-profit society. Next, they’ll host an exhibit by Arnica for the Kamloops Art Gallery’s Luminocity event, Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, with another exhibition planned for late November.

Portrait of arts and culture scene:

It’s a busy, busy arts season. Here are some upcoming events:

• Saturday: Art in the Dark, kamloopsarts.ca;

• Saturday: Cello & Piano duet, kamloopssymphony.com;

• Oct. 21 to Oct. 22: Never Break the Chain: Music of Fleetwood Mac, kamloopssymphony.com;

• Oct. 22 to Oct. 23: HighWire Festival/The Secret City, wctlive.ca;

• Oct. 27: Making a Living in the Arts – Music, kamloopsarts.ca;

• Oct. 28 to Nov. 5: Luminocity, kag.bc.ca;

• Oct. 29: KSO 40th Anniversary Ball, kamloopssymphony.com;

• Through Oct. 30: The Disordered Mind, chimeratheatre.com;

• Nov. 4: Kamloops Timeraiser, kamloopstimeraiser.ca;

• Nov. 4 to Nov. 6: Kamloops Writers Festival, kamloopswritersfestival.com;

• Nov. 8 to Nov. 24: Lumiere Lantern Festival, kamloopsarts.ca.

Kathy Sinclair is executive director of the Kamloops Arts Council. For more, go online

to kamloopsarts.ca.