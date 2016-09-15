Sinclair: Whole Note a new tune for youth

Lacking local talent? Not us.

Witness Kamloops trio Bees and the Bare Bones, made up of young musicians Abby Wale, Madison Olds and Chloé Beauchamp-Brisson. The three are now on their way to a recording studio in Nashville, the result of winning the nationwide Chevy Tailgate contest this past Sunday. Wale, Olds and Beauchamp-Brisson grew up playing music (Olds’ family is musical and there were always lots of instruments and encouragement around).

Clearly, that early musical experience came in handy.

For kids without access to guitars, fiddles and pianos, though, it can be harder to develop those musical skills. That’s where a new local program, The Whole Note, comes in.

Designed for “emerging youth musicians looking to fulfill their passion and potential,” this year The Whole Note will offer 20 grades 8 and 9 students who face financial barriers a chance to take music lessons (instrumental or voice), at no charge.

Youth accepted into the program also get free tuition to the Kamloops Interior Summer School of Music, an intensive three-week program that runs each July, plus opportunities to play and perform with local community bands and music groups. And, once they’re accepted into the program, they may reapply and continue through to graduation, with 20 new Grade 8 students added every year. The program is self-directed.

Students accepted may choose to study with any area teacher or music school.

Launched by the Kamloops Interior Summer School of Music, The Whole Note is the brainchild of executive director Kim Mangan and a group of community members who believe in the power of music. Mangan took inspiration from programs such as Vancouver’s Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which offers voice, guitar, percussion, ukulele and other classes to under-served and at-risk youth in Vancouver, Surrey and Edmonton.

The eligibility requirements for The Whole Note? Aside from financial need, Mangan and her committee are looking for a streak of healthy obsession.

“We want kids who are not only involved in their school bands, but the ones who go to the music room at lunch and beg to try new instruments,” she says. “The ones who spend their afterschool hours searching YouTube for new songs and creating opportunities for themselves.”

As the recipient of a music bursary from the City of Kamloops 30 years ago, Mangan knows the difference a little support can make.

“I can’t even tell you how much receiving that meant to me at the time,” she says of the gift that enabled her to take clarinet lessons. “I was so proud. I didn’t become a professional musician, but I found a supportive peer group and that helped build my self-confidence and develop my identity.”

(Not to mention the drive to transform the community through music.)

The City of Kamloops continues to provide a music bursary through the Boogie the Bridge Cultural Fund. Now, The Whole Note gives musically inclined youth even more opportunities. So far, there’s been lots of interest from the community and the program has struck a chord with sponsors and donors, too, including TD, Telus and New Gold, as well as the city.

Music to your ears? If you’re a local Grade 8 or Grade 9 student, there’s still time to get in. The application deadline is Oct. 21. Students will be notified of acceptance in November. For more information, go online to wholenote.info.

Kathy Sinclair is executive director of the Kamloops Arts Council. For more, go online to kamloopsarts.ca.