Singh seen by some as strong contender; mayor cautions against premature speculation

Mayor Arjun Singh?

Some city councillors say they could see it, should Mayor Peter Milobar capture the Kamloops-North Thompson provincial seat in the May 9 election and leave municipal politics.

Coun. Tina Lange said discussions over who could replace Milobar, and how the process would work, have not begun in earnest.

But she thinks Coun. Arjun Singh is a strong contender for the job if council looks to avoid a byelection.

In yesterday’s edition of KTW, Singh said he has spoken with some of his colleagues about becoming interim mayor if Milobar is successful in his bid to become a B.C. Liberal MLA.

Already on track to become president of the Union of B.C. Municipalities in 2019, Singh said he has no plans to run as mayor in the next general civic election in 2018.

Lange said while Singh isn’t the only councillor who could lead in Milobar’s absence, she believes councillors with serious mayoral ambitions may want to avoid the appointment, which could be perceived as having an unfair advantage in the next election.

Lange said Singh may also make sense for the role because of his high level of public support.

After Coun. Ken Christian, who has said he will run for mayor if a byelection is called, Singh had the second-highest vote tally in the 2014 civic elections.

Lange also cited Singh’s position as one of council’s swing voters.

“He really, truly does hear both sides and he listens and he researches and he talks to the public,” she said.

“To me, the person who’s down the middle would be a good choice for the person who only has to look after things for a year-and-a-half.”

Coun. Denis Walsh said holding a byelection would be “irresponsible” because of the cost (estimated at $160,000) and the proximity to the next civic election.

If Milobar is elected, in May, a byelection, if decided upon, would likely be held in September, just over a year before the October 2018 municipal election.

“Traditionally, the last year is light,” Walsh said.

“You try to do everything in the first three years. We try to get the really big issues out of the way before the last year of the election. The election has this tendency — they call it silly season for a reason.”

As with Lange, Walsh noted Singh’s high vote count in 2014 as a possible qualifier for the job.

“Arjun’s a good representative for the city,” he said.

“I have no qualms about it. If that’s the name that comes up as mid-term mayor, I would definitely support him.”

Though he considered a mayoral run in 2014, Walsh said the interim mayor’s job isn’t a good fit for him right now.

Christian declined to speculate about the interim mayor’s position.

Coun. Pat Wallace told KTW she favours a byelection, should Milobar require replacing.

Milobar said he hasn’t given his replacement, or the process to select one, much thought.

“I’m focused in on still being the mayor right now,” he said. “I’m focused on running in a provincial election in April-May and, after that, if I win, I’ll figure out with council what seems to make the most sense.”

Milobar cautioned against spending too much time on post-election speculation months ahead of the provincial vote.

“I think it’s putting the cart way before the horse if we go too far down this road,” he said.