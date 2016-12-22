Singh tabbed by some to be interim mayor if Milobar becomes MLA

While Coun. Ken Christian has vowed be in the hunt for the mayor’s chair should Mayor Peter Milobar become Kamloops-North Thompson MLA after the May 9 provincial election, another name is also in discussion at Kamloops City Hall.
Coun. Arjun Singh confirmed to KTW he’s been approached by some of his council colleagues about serving as interim mayor should voters send Milobar to Victoria.
Under that scenario, Milobar might take a leave of absence from council until January of 2018, when the city is no longer required to hold a byelection to replace him, while council appoints a replacement from their numbers.
“The reason why I think colleagues at council have thought about me is because I’m going to likely be president provincially of UBCM in 2019 and I made the decision not to run for mayor in 2018,” Singh said.
“So, you would have someone who would not be in a situation where they have an unfair advantage if they did decide to run for mayor in 2018.”
Singh noted he’s not the only member of council without immediate mayoral ambitions who could fill that role, acknowledging the provincial election campaign has not officially begun.
The campaign officially begins on April 11, 28 days before election day.
“My strongest feeling is I want to make sure that council as a whole comes to a strong decision, so it’s not a huge fight and we’re not really split,” Singh said.
Singh also wants to hear more from voters as to whether they would prefer a byelection or have an interim mayor in place.
“I certainly am humbled and honoured that there are people asking me if I would consider it, and I would,” Singh said.
“But I think we’re really early days.”
Christian told reporters in November he would run to replace Milobar if a byelection is called.
Coun. Pat Wallace has also made the call for a byelection, which she said would preserve an ideological balance on council.
“It’s been difficult with nine votes. With eight votes, I could see 5-3 votes on every issue,” she said in a year-end interview.
“I don’t think that bodes well for the City of Kamloops.”
Several councillors, however, have told KTW they would prefer to avoid the cost of a byelection, which would be about $160,000.
