Sips in the City: A beginner’s guide to sparkling wine

We are coming up to the season of celebration and overindulgence.

Yay! I love a good opportunity for overindulgence and frivolity.

Nothing says celebrate like sparkling wine.

Cast aside memories of Baby Duck right now, you hooligan. Also, cast aside memories of overly dry, poorly received, cheap champagne you have been served at many graduations, bridal showers and all the other places you have been obliged to raise a glass of bubbles and take a sip before abandoning the stuff behind a stack of plates.

Sparkling wine has been around as long as grapes and you may have a favourite already.

Over the last few years, the sparkling wine section has expanded and expanded again and you will see an overwhelming number of choices when you head in to choose nowadays. Let’s break down what you are seeing, so you buy the best bottle for you and your guests.

Generally, you will see three terms used for sparkling wine: champagne, prosecco and frizzante. I am finding that in terms of B.C. wine and other new release, new world wines, other than champagne, these terms are used a bit loosely. You can still get a little info from them with some background.

• Champagne: In order to be called a champagne, a wine must be made from grapes from the champagne region of France. This is expensive wine. Champagne is made in the traditional method, meaning its bubbles come from a second fermentation that occurs in the bottle. Champagne is very dry and has higher pressure in the bottle compared to other types of sparkling wines. It is also much more expensive. This is due to the cost to produce it this way and the demand. If you don’t like very dry wine, this is a waste of money.

• Prosecco: This is a sparkling Italian wine. Prosecco was the name of a grape but they changed the name of the grape. That’s weird and I have no idea the politics behind it. What I can tell you is, if you see a B.C. wine that says prosecco, you will be getting a less expensive, slightly sweeter version of what you have had with champagne before. This type of wine gains bubbles from a second fermentation using the tank method. It is more cost effective but produces less pressure in the bottle.

• Frizzante: Also Italian (meaning slightly effervescent), this wine has less pressure still and is a bit sweeter. It is also produced using the tank method so the cost will reflect that.

So, how much should you spend to get a good bottle of bubbly? I’ve had bottles ranging from the $15 to the $225 price point and can tell you price is not an indicator of how much you are going to like the wine.

Never buy Baby Duck. But, other than that, with as much as there is to choose from these days, it’s time to start experimenting with sparkling wines.

Bottoms up.

Bonnie McBride is a wine blogger.For more, go online to sipsinthecity.wordpress.com.