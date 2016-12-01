Sips in the City: Some wines on the nice list this holiday season

The end of the year brings many celebrations and reflections. For most of us, it’s a time of gatherings and get-togethers and an opportunity to partake — and indulge — in great food and drink more often than usual.

I’ve already covered wine pairing with turkey and the fixings over Thanksgiving, so I thought I would focus on reviewing wines for two other common Christmas occasions — potluck parties and special dinners.

Many of us attend parties with co-workers, friends, book clubs and the like between now and the big day. For those occasions, I broke out a new wine from a new winery yet to even open.

And, just to be as thorough as possible for all of you, I sampled it with a great group of ladies (and one gent) so I could be sure it was a great pick.

Time Estate Winery’s 2014 Meritage is a beautiful wine to share. A white blend, it has punch and personality — sure to stand out among the fare at any party. This wine is warm, tropical and slightly sweet. It has great body and a great bouquet.

Don’t play it safe this month. This is an intermediate wine drinkers’ dream. So often when buying for a crowd, we play it safe. Throw caution to the wind with this rich, buttery choice.

Everyone who commented on this wine was happy with how much it had going on in every sip. This is a must-buy, priced at about $23 a bottle. If you find it cheaper around town, grab it.

The second scenario to likely play out this month is the other dinner. This is the meal you have with the people who won’t be there Christmas Day. In-laws, kind-of-close relatives and very good friends will probably be at a dinner like this. Sometimes this is a turkey dinner and sometimes it is another, equally fantastic, spread.

I found the perfect wine for you to bring, or serve, at this meal. Haywire Winery makes a beautiful 2014 sauvignon blanc called Water and Banks. This VQA wine is probably the best dinner wine I have had all year and, at less than $25 a bottle, is an exceptional value.

With a unique blend of yeasty and herby notes, it stands out from other B.C. wines. It is smooth and has lovely acidity. It is a wild ferment wine, meaning it uses natural yeasts and is aged in concrete, allowing the true taste of the grape, the ground and the environment to make it into your glass. Adding to its uniqueness is the malolactic fermentation process. This is as natural, simple and solid as wine gets.

You get all the benefits of this in an unoaked wine that will knock the socks off wine-loving friends. If you love beer but your partner makes you class it up for dinner and pours you wine, this is your vino. You are going to love the yeasty, citrusy quality no other B.C. wine I tasted this year has.

There you have it. The best wines for your planned events for the 2016 holiday season. Up next — the best wines for your unplanned holiday catastrophes.

Bonnie McBride is a local wine blogger. For more, go online to sipsinthecity.wordpress.com.