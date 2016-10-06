Sips in the City: Reward kitchen helpers this weekend with light, fizzy Moscato

There are lots of old sayings and rules that need to be tossed out the window.

“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me.”

Um, that’s just dumb. Feelings hurt, too.

“No pain, no gain.”

We now know you don’t have to pop a lung or tear a muscle to be healthy.

“White meat needs white wine and red meat needs red.”

Also, hogwash and poppycock.

Traditionally, a Thanksgiving meal includes a local, unlucky turkey and maybe ham as well, if you have a large crowd. If you walk into a liquor store or search online for recommendations, both pair nicely with many readily-available and well-priced white wines.

But I say throw out old fashioned ideas about good wine and throw caution to the wind this weekend. There is a rainbow of choices to pair well with Thanksgiving Day fare and it is easy to find a good selection of vino you can pair with your feast to be enjoyed by family and friends.

In my family, dinner is just one aspect of what appears to be a day of constant grazing. We start with snacks. Actually, we start by picking at all the food we are preparing. A lovely wine to sip with kitchen helpers would be a sparkling wine. A Moscato would be nice, sweet and lightly fizzy. It hardly counts as calories.

Then, if you are watching the game and have chips and dip or meat and cheese, you may want to go on a field trip out of your wine zone. I have found two craft beers that, as a wine drinker, I enjoy and can relate to.

The first, local Red Collar Brewing’s Afterglow IPL, is light, citrusy and crisp. It’s a great wine-drinker’s beer. The second is Cannery Brewing’s The Muse and the Golden Promise. It is also light, complex and dry.

It would be a nice change from your regular wine indulgence. Open a few bottles with dinner because wine keeps and we can really get a rainbow of selections going.

For a white, try something very light for guests who are not much for wine. Finca Los Primos Torrontes is really nice and well-priced.

Next, open a rosé. Rosé is having a moment right now and there are lots of great very dry and flavourful options. Don’t cheap out though. Price will make a difference this time.

Third bottle — crack open a red. Red? With turkey? Absolutely. Try a pinot noir. These are light and fruity reds perfectly suited to turkey dinner. Our local Sagewood Winery has a brand new one that would be great.

And finally, really knock off everyone’s socks with a tree fruit selection. Elephant Island Blackberry or Forbidden Fruit table wines are great for dinner. Be sure to purchase a table wine, not a fortified wine, if you want to serve it with the main course.

Dessert, anyone? Try a fortified merlot for a fruity, chocolatey treat or any of the fortified fruit wines for a surprising finish for non-pie eaters.

Wine doesn’t have to be a minor player on your table this weekend. You can ensure guests gobble it up with a little planning. (Sorry, I couldn’t resist.) Happy Thanksgiving.