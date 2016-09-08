Sips in the city: Understanding B.C. VQA wine standards

There has been a lot of talk about B.C. VQA wine around town as of late.

I wouldn’t be surprised if VQA came up as a most frequently used word in some Kamloops list around New Years.

But, really, what does it mean? Is it really a big thing to your average wine drinker if a wine has B.C. VQA distinction or not?

Well, kind of. B.C. VQA accreditation sounds very professional. Clearly, VQA grapes are good grapes.

You can tell that by the letter ‘Q,’ since quality is one of only three words I can think of that start with it.

It actually has as much to do with origin of the fruit as it does with the quality of the wine in the bottle.

VQA stands for Vintners Quality Alliance. The B.C. VQA program is run by the B.C. Wine Authority.

Wines are submitted to about 20 accredited assessors who smell and taste the wine looking for faults.

That’s another job that pays you for drinking wine, in case you were looking.

My understanding is that if the wine makes it through the assessment for taste and smell and meets all of the other regulations (as defined in 56 sections and five schedules of the Agrifood Choice and Quality Act), it can bear the BC VQA distinction on its label.

Now they are just sucking all the fun out of drinking wine.

There is no doubt B.C. VQA wines bring something else to the table that their counterparts who haven’t gone through the process lack.

But, does a wine need to be VQA to be good? Or great?

I would argue no.

B.C. doesn’t have a monopoly on good grapes.

In fact, we are limited by our climate as to what varietals of grape we can grow. So, if you like a wine that is made from grapes that can’t be grown in our cooler region, you will probably be buying most of your wine without the B.C. VQA sticker.

Does that mean it’s not from B.C.?

No, again.

B.C. wine can be made from some B.C. grapes and grapes that were sourced from other provinces or countries and, therefore, wouldn’t meet the standard.

If a wine was made in B.C. but uses grapes sourced exclusively from elsewhere, it could also be great and not B.C. VQA.

Some wines meet all the standards and are great but never bothered to go through the process of assessment for whatever reason.

Still, could be great wine!

There were over 1,900 wines favourably assessed in 2015.

If you want to support the program, and the local growers and wineries that support it, then I am betting you can find something that appeals to you.

If it’s not as important to you as another aspect of your wine purchase — like price point or the label design — then there are still great wines to be found outside the B.C. VQA aisles.

It all comes down to what you like and what is important to you.

After all, your only job is to enjoy the wine.

Bonnie McBride is a local wine blogger. For more, go online to

sipsinthecity.wordpress.com.