Sister-spirit solidarity

Thompson Rivers University faculty of social work assistant professor Natalie Clark (left) and Tk'emlups Indian Band Coun. Viola Thomas pose for a photo to post on social media to show their solidarity with families of sisters in spirit on the topic of missing and murdered indigenous women, girls and transgender and two-spirit people. The local campaign was hosted Tuesday by fourth-year social work students at TRU.