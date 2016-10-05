Sister-spirit solidarity

Sister-spirit solidarity

By
Kamloops This Week
-
13
0
SHARE
Thompson Rivers University faculty of social work assistant professor Natalie Clark (left) and Tk’emlups Indian Band Coun. Viola Thomas pose for a photo to post on social media to show their solidarity with families of sisters in spirit on the topic of missing and murdered indigenous women, girls and transgender and two-spirit people. The local campaign was hosted Tuesday by fourth-year social work students at TRU. Dave Eagles/KTW

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please login to leave a comment or to vote.

Click here to login