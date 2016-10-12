Six support recovery beds open in Kamloops

The Interior Health Authority and the Kamloops Society for Alcohol and Drug Services (Phoenix Centre) have opened six support-recovery beds.

The beds at the Phoenix Centre will be used by those with substance-abuse problems while they await residential treatment, return from residential treatment or transition to a more stable lifestyle.

In April, the IHA announced its plan to add 73 substance-use treatment beds, including 57 support-recovery beds and 16 withdrawal-management beds.

“We’re pleased to continue our strong partnership with Interior Health,” said Phoenix Centre executive director Sian Lewis.

“We strive to promote an improved quality of life for individuals, families and community impacted by mental-health and substance-use illness and these six new support-recovery beds will provide support to those impacted.”

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA and Health Minister Terry Lake said the city is fighting a battle with mental-health and substance-use illness.

“The six new beds at Phoenix Centre are instrumental in our efforts to combat these issues and create a support system for the people who call this area home,” Lake said.

The IHA has said it is focusing its resources on five key strategies that will shift the system away from hospitals and toward care provided in a community setting.

One of those strategies is directed at improving primary and community care outcomes for mental-health and substance-use patients.

On July 27, Premier Christy Clark announced a new joint task force on overdose prevention and response.