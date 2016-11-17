Skip the store — make own salted caramel

“Salted” and “caramel” are two words that make many people get misty in the eyes and weak in the knees.

You can buy lovely salted caramel in stores to drizzle over ice cream, cake, pie or just your tongue, but you can also make it easily at home and for a lot less money.

Share the wealth — what a great holiday gift this makes.

How easy is it? There is no need for a thermometer, no special equipment, no difficult techniques. The thing to pay attention to is how fast the sugar mixture is browning.

Resist the urge to wander away and clean out the vegetable bin because the caramel will turn from pale to golden to dark to “oh no, what’s that smell?’’ very quickly.

A lighter colour will produce a more delicate caramel sauce, while a richer golden brown will produce a more pronounced caramel flavour.

And have that cream warmed and ready to go — seconds make a difference.

When you add the cream to the pot it will sputter and bubble quite a bit, so use a bigger pot than you think you need; it will shortly settle back down, but the last thing you want is hot caramel bubbling over onto your stove.

Some caramel recipes call for a pastry brush to brush down the sides of the pot which the sugar is caramelizing. I think nah, not necessary.

Also, it’s hard not to keep stirring the sugar melted with the water, but you have to

trust in the caramelization process.

Stirring makes the mixture grainy, whereas leaving it

alone will let the sugar gently brown and prevent crystals from forming.

Counterintuitive, but true.

Katie Workman is author of the cookbooks Dinner Solved! and The Mom 100 Cookbook. She blogs at themom100.com/about-katie-workman.

Salted caramel sauce recipe:

Courtesy Katie Workman

Start to finish: 20 minutes

Makes about 1 1/2 cups or roughly 12 servings

1 cup heavy cream, warmed

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 tsp. kosher salt

In a large, heavy saucepan, combine the sugar and water and turn the heat to medium high. Stir just until sugar is dissolved and stop stirring completely. Allow mixture to come to a gentle boil. Do not stir mixture; even if it looks a little grainy (that’s just the sugar doing its thing). Boil for six to seven minutes, until mixture has turned golden brown and starts to smell like caramel; make sure it doesn’t get too dark or start to burn.

When mixture is a deep golden brown, turn heat down to medium and stir as you slowly add the warmed cream. The mixture will bubble up vigorously, which is why you need the large pot. Remove pot from heat and stir in butter until melted and mixture is smooth. Stir in vanilla and salt.

Cool mixture to room temperature and use right away or transfer to a glass jar or two with a tight seal. Store in refrigerator for up to one month.

Nutritional information per serving: 178 calories; 134 calories

from fat; 15 g fat (9 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 51 mg cholesterol;

172 mg sodium; 13 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 1 g protein.