Slideshow: Dinos sweep WolfPack

Emily Vilac and the TRU WolfPack women’s basketball team capped their Canada West home schedule with a pair of losses to the Calgary Dinos on the weekend, falling 63-60 on Saturday and 68-58 on Friday at the Tournament Capital Centre. TRU’s women, 2-16 on the campaign, will finish their season in Regina against the Cougars this weekend. The WolfPack men’s basketball team was also swept by the Dinos on the weekend at the TCC. Calgary won 76-60 on Saturday and 84-76 on Friday. TRU’s men (8-10) will be looking to clinch a playoff spot with a pair of wins in Regina this weekend.