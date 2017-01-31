Slideshow: Indoor triathlon rocks TCC

The Runners Sole 4xMixed Relay Indoor Triathlon was held on Sunday at the Tournament Capital Centre.

Included in the event were a 300-metre swim, a 6.6-kilometre spin on a stationary bike and a 1.6-km run on the building’s indoor track.

Trish Stathers won the solo division in a time of one hour, thirty-one minutes and 17 seconds.

Pro Team placed first in the pro category in 1:21.33; Tight and Bright won the age group team event in 1:28.35; TNT was the first-place family team in 1:17.17; Cold Start won gold in the junior team division; and the Spring Chickens earned first in the masters’ category in a time of 1:32.56.

Some of the distances were scaled based on age.